Plant-filled home with indoor pool and ponds hits market for $1.4M

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve ever wanted to live inside the Garden of Eden, here’s your chance.

An eccentric home with indoor koi ponds and a swimming pool has hit the market for $1.45 million.

Located on 17 acres in New Berlin, Wisconsin, 1920 S. Springdale Rd. is the perfect home for someone who loves greenery – on the inside and out.

While the inside is certainly eye-catching, the biggest appeal of the property may be its six bedrooms and six bathrooms, which are perched on the edge of a large natural lake.

The home is altogether self-contained, with geothermal and passive solar panels and fencing around the perimeter.

“Horses, peacocks allowed,” the listing says.

Listing agent Sophia Barry says the home’s previous owner is an “eccentric in his 70s,” who’s selling the family home in search of warmer weather.

Barry said the owner raised his family in the home – they even had a pet coyote – and decorated it with artifacts from his many travels – think giant koi statues and Buddhas – all of which he’s willing to include in the sale.

Worried about all that water indoors? Barry says the home is humidity-controlled “so it doesn’t smell weird.”

And if you’re looking to escape Eden, the house is just a 20-minute drive to downtown Milwaukee and the international airport.