Plane exited on the grass at ROC International Airport; no injuries to the pilots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A non-commercial plane exited onto the grass at the Greater Rochester International Airport Friday morning around 9 a.m. There were two pilots on board, but no injuries.

Both runways at the airpot are currently closed, and ROC Airport Director Andrew said in a statement that their operations team is working to reopen the airport as soon as possible. He also says passengers coming in and out of the airport should call and check on their flight status.

Airport Fire fighters currently handling a Ground Incident for a 737 into the grass off of runway 22 #ROC — ROC Airport Firefighters Association – IAFF L1636 (@iaff1636) June 5, 2020

Moore expanded on the flight in the statement to the media, saying:

“At 9:10 a.m. this morning, June 5, 2020, a private 737 DHL cargo plane operated by affiliate Kalitta Air exited primary Runway 4-22 southbound onto the grass near the intersection of secondary Runway 10-28 as it was preparing for takeoff at ROC.”