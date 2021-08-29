Plane carrying dozens of adoptable pets arrives in California to avoid Hurricane Ida

(CBS) – A plane carrying 60 adoptable dogs and cats from Louisiana landed in San Diego on Saturday ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall, CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV reported. The animals arrived in the city of El Cajon with the help of non-profit Greater Good Charities.

“In Louisiana and Mississippi, they were maxed out to capacity. Kennels were full and kennels were lining hallways,” Jessica Gercke, public relations coordinator for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of San Diego, said. “Due to Hurricane Ida, they had to evacuate.”

The operation appeared to be a lifeline as Louisiana prepares for Ida, which could make landfall on the Gulf Coast as a monster Category 4 hurricane with winds at nearly 140 mph. The storm will reach Louisiana’s shores on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and government officials have already declared a state of emergency there.

“It’s not only the pets it’s the people. Yesterday, I had three different shelter directors at different times just breakdown,” Erin Robbins of Greater Good Charities said. “We called Helen Woodward and San Diego Humane Society and asked if they had any space to empty them out.”

Pilots voluntarily flew out to help the animals as volunteers from Camp Run-A-Mutt in San Diego helped carry them to vehicles to take to local facilities.