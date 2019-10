PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Pittsford’s first dog park is open today, Oct. 8.

The park is located at 34 East St., between the little league field’s and the town’s park department building. The park will offer two off-leash areas, one for small dogs and one for large dogs.

Each dog must be a registered member of the Monroe County Dog Parks to enter.

The park will be open all year round from 7 a.m. until dusk.