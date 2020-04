The rest of the afternoon will feature clouds with peaks of late day sun. You'll notice the breeze if you step outside for some fresh air with even higher winds to come. Highs will top out around 60 for most spots as we continue to see mild temperatures last through Monday afternoon.

Overnight clouds will increase and hold steady ahead of a strong, deepening low pressure system moving into the area starting early Monday morning. There are a few big concerns with this system, so now is a good time to be weather aware and keep up to date with any developing watches and warnings. Get the latest information and impacts regarding this storm system with our weather blog here: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/weather-blog/strong-winds-monday-what-you-need-to-know/