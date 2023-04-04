ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 26th annual Kids’ Trout Fishing Derby is back on Saturday, May 13 in the Powder Mills park. This event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Pittsford.

This “Free Fun Family Fishing” event is open to children ages 15 and younger and can be either novices or experienced anglers. The contestants will be given a complimentary bag with

hooks, sinkers, and bobbers. Trophies will be awarded for largest catch in several age brackets!

Complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts will be provided.

The club says that all proceeds benefit the Riedman Fish Hatchery, which offers tours and educational programs promoting conservation. Registration is free. To register prior to the event, fill out this application.

Day-of registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Powder Horn Lodge. Organizers say that a parent or adult must be present to supervise children.