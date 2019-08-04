Pittsford man charged for drunk boating in Yates County

JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WROC) – Yates County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a boater who didn’t have his navigation lights on while on Keuka Lake on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies identified the boater as 19-year-old John Avery from Pittsford.

Deputies said Avery had slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes.

Avery was transported to the Yates County Public Safety Building for a breath test.

Deputies charged Avery with boating while intoxicated under the age of 21, unlawful possession of alcohol under 21, no navigation lights, no type 4 throwable device, and no distress signal.

Deputies issued Avery appearance tickets to Town of Jerusalem Court to answer to the charges.

