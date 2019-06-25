Pittsford announces plans for first dog park

Pittsford has announced plans to open its first ever dog park.

The park will be located at 34 East St. between the Little League fields and the town’s Park Department building.

This plot of land is located on the town’s trail system, and the current parking lot will be renovated to accommodate owners who drive to the site.

The park will feature two off-leash areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs. There will be dog-accessible play structures and water fountains, and a dog wash station will be available to rinse off muddy paws and coats.

It’s expected to be complete by the end of the summer.

