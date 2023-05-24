ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance has been selected to receive a $4.2 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant from Monroe County.

Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance says the grant will be used to fund an initiative that would pay new EMT candidates to attend an EMT course and cover the associated educational costs through Monroe Community College. The funds will also be used for current EMTs who wish to advance their education and become Paramedics.

“These funds will help us refuel our local ambulance providers with competent healthcare professionals that our communities demand when they call 911 for an ambulance,” says Neil Mathews, Deputy Chief of Pittsford Volunteer Ambulance.