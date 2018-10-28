Pittsburgh synagogue gunman told SWAT he wanted all Jews to die

Not long after gunfire broke out, police officers in tactical gear rushed into a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

For 20 minutes, the officers encountered dead bodies and wounded worshipers and exchanged gunfire with a man with an assault rifle, said Robert Jones, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office.

“This is the most horrific crime scene I’ve seen in 22 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Jones said.

The Anti-Defamation League called it the deadliest attack on Jews in this country in US history.

Authorities released the names of the 11 victims Sunday, all of whom were from Pennsylvania. Joyce Fienberg, 75, Rose Mallinger, 97, Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, Cecil Rosenthal, 59, David Rosenthal, 54, Daniel Stein, 71, Melvin Wax, 88, and Irving Younger, 69, were from Pittsburgh. Richard Gottfried, 65, was from Ross Township and Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86, were from Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County Chief Medical Examiner Karl Williams said.

The Rosenthals were brothers, and the Simons were married, Williams’ office said.

The suspected gunman, Robert Bowers, told a SWAT officer while receiving medical care that he wanted all Jews to die and that Jews “were committing genocide to his people,” a criminal complaint filed in Allegheny County says.

During his shootout with police, Bowers told a policeman, “They’re committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews,” an FBI affidavit says.

Dozens of people had arrived to the Tree of Life synagogue that morning to celebrate Shabbat services. By dawn Sunday, crowds took to the streets of the historically Jewish Squirrel Hill neighborhood despite the rain to light candles and mourn the people killed there.

The attack is the deadliest on a Jewish community in US history, the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement. Authorities believe the suspect acted alone. Bowers remains in the hospital, under guard, after undergoing surgery, Jones said. He’s in fair condition.

He faces 29 federal charges, some of which are punishable by death, and he’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.