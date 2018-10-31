Pit bull puppy named honorary K-9 after digging up loaded gun

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WFLA-TV) - A pit bull puppy in eastern North Carolina has been named an honorary K-9 after making an incredible discovery.

The Greenville Police Department decided to honor “Ryder” after a bit of detective work.

Authorities said Ryder recently dug up a loaded gun wrapped in a t-shirt at an apartment complex.

Ever since the incredible discovery, she has gained huge recognition on social media.The two officers who obtained the gun are the ones who suggested making the smart pup an honorary K-9.

Greenville’s police chief says a story like this opens the door for more discussions on gun safety.

"Credit goes to our officers on this one for understanding that they could turn kind of an odd story into something positive. And we could get the message out about gun safety and really just knowing your surroundings,” Chief Mark Holtzman said.

"You know, pit bulls can do good things. It's all about how you train them and raise them and they're good family dogs,” Jasmin East, Ryder’s owner, said.

Ryder is not done helping just yet.

East said she will be undergoing therapy training soon to become a certified therapy dog.