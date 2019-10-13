“Pink Party” fundraises for breast cancer survivors

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– A fundraiser was held Saturday to help those who have survived or are currently living with breast cancer.

“Pink Party” helps provide wigs, scarfs, bras or even gift cards to help cancer survivors with groceries.

The party was started five years ago for survivors to come together to celebrate survival.

It was the brainchild of Patricia Brown, who overcame the disease in 2010.

She used to celebrate in her apartment every year. Now, she spreads that love to the community.

“It’s important to celebrate yourself. It taught me to love myself and others,” says Brown. “My main mission is to love those who are in need of love “

Brown plans the event for October because it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She says it’s a time that the breast cancer community comes together and celebrates a “Birthday”.

“Every person who has ever had cancer, yes their birthday is different, but this is a birthday that we come together. We come together as a family,” says Brown.

Brown says the goal is to provide items to survivors that insurance doesn’t cover.