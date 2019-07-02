Man charged with murder not competent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It could be a year before the man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Rochester can stand trial. This after a mental evaluation conducted on 28-year-old Ronald Pilgrim.

A psychiatrist and a clinical psychologist conducted an examination. Both of whom determined that Pilgrim is presently not competent at this time to stand trial.

The mental exam was requested during Pilgrim’s initial city court appearance and Tuesday the county court accepted those findings. In court, the assistant district attorney did not contest it and didn’t comment.

The new developments did not sit well with the victim’s family. They were highly emotional to find out they may have to wait up to a year to see justice is served for Cherylann Jackson. She was stabbed to death in an apartment off North Clinton Avenue in April.

Pilgrim’s attorney said anything could change.

“He is now committed back to the Rochester Psychiatric Center for continued treatment,” said Daniel Mastrella, defense attorney. “Should they be able to treat him and get him to a point where he is competent, he’ll be returned to this court for normal proceedings.”

According to Mastrella, Pilgrim will remain at the Forensic Unit of the Rochester Psychiatric Center. If he’s moved to another facility, he’ll still be under the supervision of the New York State Office of Mental Health

During Pilgrim’s initial court appearance, he said “I did it,” but his attorney says he is standing by his not guilty plea.