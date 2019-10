Rochester, NY ( WROC) – The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a dark Pickup truck after an 11-year-old boy was hit.

The unidentified victim was walking with a relative on Chili Avenue around 10:30 p.m. He is expected to be ok and refused medical attention at the scene.



The driver of the Ford Pickup did not stop and continued north on Chili Avenue. The Pickup is missing a passenger-side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.