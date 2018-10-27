News

Photographer finds couple in Yosemite wedding proposal picture

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 04:58 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 04:58 PM EDT

(KRON-TV) - The mystery couple has been found! 

The Michigan photographer has been searching for the couple that he caught on camera while sharing the special moment, "Will you marry me?"

Photographer Matthew Dippel shared a post on Facebook to update all who helped him search. 

"I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you," Dippel said.

Congratulations to the happy couple. 

