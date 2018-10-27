Photographer finds couple in Yosemite wedding proposal picture

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KRON-TV) - The mystery couple has been found!

The Michigan photographer has been searching for the couple that he caught on camera while sharing the special moment, "Will you marry me?"

Photographer Matthew Dippel shared a post on Facebook to update all who helped him search.

"I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you," Dippel said.

Congratulations to the happy couple.