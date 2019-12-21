PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

It may have taken a while, but the sun finally emerged after a large portion of the day was dominated with clouds. That sun coincided nicely with temperatures climbing above freezing. High pressure that extends from Texas through the Mid-Atlantic up to Maine will be the dominating feature tonight and tomorrow keeping skies clear throughout the region. Tonight marks the beginning of winter.

There will be a low that moves well to our north through Hudson Bay. That will create a strong southwest breeze overnight and through Sunday that will keep lows around 30 and highs that climb into the middle 40s. The breeze could at times gust higher than 20 mph. Make sure you have your sunglasses handy!The warm air moving into the Great Lakes will continue to push eastward overnight into Monday and temperatures will remain well above freezing. In fact Monday highs in many areas including Rochester will likely hit the 50° mark. It will be feeling like an early spring day, not the second day of winter. Winds shift a bit heading into Tuesday thanks to a high to our north that will bring in slightly cooler air and a bit more moisture. that means highs come back down to earth a bit into the lower 40s. Clouds continue to increase heading into Christmas, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will continue to top out above freezing and that means more melting of the bigger snow piles. By this point there will be plenty of grass to make for a green Christmas. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s.A similar scenario for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. At this point a warm front will approach from the south that brings scattered rain showers to the region sometime Friday and temperatures will climb back into the middle 40s. This storm looks weak and should not bring any major impacts. A larger storm is expected to approach by next weekend that will bring wind, rain, and the potential for snow showers going into Sunday and Monday.