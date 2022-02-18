ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Mount Hope Cemetery was awarded for achieving a high standard of preservation practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens Friday.

Mayor Malik Evans announced the famous cemetery was given Level II Accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program.

“Mount Hope Cemetery is a true gem of Rochester and this well-deserved accreditation is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the staff and volunteers who work so hard to maintain and operate this beautiful site,” Mayor Evans said. “We are very proud of this recognition as our cemeteries help us accomplish our mission of offering citizens equitable access to essential city services.”

ArbNet is an international organization that focuses on helping arboreta meet their institutional goals. It it the only global program to officially recognize arboreta for public access, tree planting and conservation.

Mount Hope Cemetery, the nation’s first municipally owned cemetery, also earned a place as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta — one of the world’s largest databases of arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.