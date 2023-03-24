Another view from the shores of Ontario Beach Park (News 8 WROC/Eric Snitil)

Editor’s Note: If you have a picture of the Northern Lights from the Rochester area, send them our way at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks in the Greater Rochester Area were in for a treat if they looked up at the night sky on Thursday as the Northern Lights were visible in our area.

People who had a clear, northern view of Western New York’s skies saw the green and purple lights of the Aurora Borealis dance across the night sky.

Many were also able to capture pictures of the Northern Lights. Below is a slideshow of the many sights of the evening skies of the Rochester area:

Viewer submitted photo of the Northern Lights in Greece, NY (Photo/Erik Fleischer)

As seen from the pier of Ontario Beach Park (News 8 Photo/Eric Snitil)

From the shores of Ontario Beach Park before midnight (News 8 WROC/Christine Gregory)

The Northern lights as seen in Hilton, NY (Photo/Kristen Roth)

Another view from the shores of Ontario Beach Park (News 8 WROC/Eric Snitil)