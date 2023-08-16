ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several areas in Monroe County experienced flash flooding after rain storms that occurred overnight into Wednesday morning.
As motorists are preparing for their morning commute, they should be aware of the amount of water left on the roads due to the flooding. If you see a flooded roadway, do not attempt to cross it.
News 8 has compiled a gallery of the impacted roadways and areas of flooding throughout Monroe County.
For those looking for the latest up-to-date information on the weather, check out News 8’s weather forecast by clicking here.