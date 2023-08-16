ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several areas in Monroe County experienced flash flooding after rain storms that occurred overnight into Wednesday morning.

As motorists are preparing for their morning commute, they should be aware of the amount of water left on the roads due to the flooding. If you see a flooded roadway, do not attempt to cross it.

News 8 has compiled a gallery of the impacted roadways and areas of flooding throughout Monroe County.

Drivers heading down Buffalo Road in front of the Garden Factory (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)

Flooding in front of the Garden Factory on Buffalo Road (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)

The parking lot of M&T Bank (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)

Flooding near the Brook Lea Country Club (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)





A full view of the flooding in the area of Brooks Avenue and Marilou Drive (News 8 WROC/Jay Gardner)

A car submerged in the water in the area of Brooks Avenue and Marilou Drive (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)

A sinkhole opened up and swallowed a car on St. Paul Boulevard (News 8 WROC/Jay Gardner)

Crews investigating the sinkhole on St. Paul Boulevard (News 8 WROC/Jay Gardner)

The apartments on Chili Avenue near Pixley Road (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)

For those looking for the latest up-to-date information on the weather, check out News 8’s weather forecast by clicking here.