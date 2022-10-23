ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Al Sigl Community Walkabout returned to Eastview Mall on Sunday for its 33rd year, which invited people of all ages and abilities to celebrate Halloween.

Officials from Al Sigl Community of Agencies said that the event was a great way to celebrate people of all abilities, as well as to support 55,000 children and adults with special needs in the community.

You can view photos from the event in the gallery below:

Al Sigl is a community network that provides cost-effective business and real estate services, while also fostering awareness and support to organizations aiding people with disabilities and special needs. More information about the organization can be found on its website.