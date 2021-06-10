GALLERY: Solar eclipse photos from the Rochester area

by: WROC Staff

  • Photo provided by John Kucko in Webster
  • Photo provided by Ashley Mastowski of Webster
  • Photo provided by Ashley Mastowski of Webster
  • Photo provided by Ashley Mastowski of Webster
  • Photo provided by Patty from the Charlotte pier
  • Photo provided by Brady H.
  • Photo provided by James S. in Brighton
  • Photo provided by Josh M.
  • Photo provided by Andrew V.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Were you up bright and early for the solar eclipse Thursday morning?

If not, don’t worry, others were!

Solar Eclipse 2021: Everything you need to know about Thursday’s solar eclipse in WNY

WHAT’S AN ANNULAR ECLIPSE? Solar eclipses happen with some regularity. They’re not all the same. These come in two flavors: total and annular. A total solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, casting parts of the Earth in complete shadow.

An annular eclipse is when the moon blocks all but a thin outer ring, giving rise to the “Ring of Fire” wording popular on the internet with this eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the Earth, so it’s relative size in relation to the sun is small enough that it doesn’t entirely block it. Both total and annular eclipses feature “partial” phases where only a fraction of the sun is blocked. That’s where we get involved in WNY with this one.

