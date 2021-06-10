GALLERY: Solar eclipse photos from the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Were you up bright and early for the solar eclipse Thursday morning?

If not, don’t worry, others were!

Send us your eclipse photos to newsroom@wroctv.com, or through our station’s Facebook, or Twitter.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to add to this gallery throughout the day.

WHAT’S AN ANNULAR ECLIPSE? Solar eclipses happen with some regularity. They’re not all the same. These come in two flavors: total and annular. A total solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, casting parts of the Earth in complete shadow.

An annular eclipse is when the moon blocks all but a thin outer ring, giving rise to the “Ring of Fire” wording popular on the internet with this eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the Earth, so it’s relative size in relation to the sun is small enough that it doesn’t entirely block it. Both total and annular eclipses feature “partial” phases where only a fraction of the sun is blocked. That’s where we get involved in WNY with this one.