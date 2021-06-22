GALLERY: Monday storm photos, damage caused in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Storms that rolled through the Rochester region Monday left downed trees, damage, and widespread power outages in their wake.

The front of a home on Duncott Road in Perinton was split open by a falling tree around 4:00 p.m.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses were impacted by outages at their peak around 6:00 p.m. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, most of those homes and businesses had their power restored. You can check the status of those outages live through this link.

The storms of Monday are long gone and a dramatically cooler airmass has taken over. Temperatures are starting in the 50s and the humidity is nearly gone with dew points down into the 40s. Clouds linger this morning as the storm system moves out of the area. It will take until later this afternoon to see clearing. Afternoon highs get into the lower 60s, a far cry from our average high of 80 degrees.

Clear skies overnight with light winds and low humidity will lead to overnight temperatures in the middle 40s (Radiational cooling at its best). A jacket-worthy morning for some on Wednesday. Surface high pressure deepens over Aruba and winds start to shift out of the south. This will mean temperatures get into the lower 70s under sunny skies. Keep the pattern going into Thursday and we get temperatures in the 80s.

While we get even more heat Friday, a frontal boundary starts to creep into the Great Lakes by the afternoon. As for now it looks to either stay north, or sag just a bit southward to bring a minor rain threat late in the day. Let’s call it isolated rain showers overnight into Saturday.

THE WEEKEND: As the weekend progresses, this strip of moisture will remain just to the north of the region. Locally, it will be a true summer weekend with highs in the 80s and plenty of humidity. The forecast may change and pull this boundary southward. That could mean we deal with more numerous rain showers. If this doesn’t happen over the weekend, it will happen by the beginning of next week.

We expect a few disturbances to slide up along this boundary Monday and Tuesday. That should lead to several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.