ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor announced the winners of their “Capturing the Erie Canalway” photo contest — and some locals have been named in the list!

The purpose of the contest, according to the organization, is to capture the beauty and character of the Erie Canal and the area around it.

There are four categories in the contest: Canal Communities, Classic Canal, On the Water, and Along the Trail. Each category has a first, second, and third-place winner.

Below are some of the local submissions in the contest:

Second place in the Canal Communities category — Tranquil Twilight in Fairport by Jonathan Spurr (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

A photo titled “Ice Skating at Canalside” taken in Buffalo by Hilton photographer Claire Talbot— third place in Canal Communities (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

First place in the Classic Canal category goes to “Fall in Fairport” taken by Karen Millspaugh. (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

The bridge in Bushnell’s Basin going over the canal — this picture landed in second place in the Classic Canal category and was taken by Sarah Woodams (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

Third place is this photo of Trinity Church in Seneca Falls, taken by Claire Talbot in Hilton (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

Dan Judd won first place in the On the Water category with this kayaking picture taken in Macedon (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

This photo of the fog on the Erie Canal trail in Pittsford taken by Tom Kredo is first place in the Along the Trail category (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

Dan Judd nails another spot on the rankings — second place for the Along the Trial category for his “Sunrise Along the Trail” photo (Photo/Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

A full list of the 2023 winners and photos from previous years can be found on the National Heritage Corridor’s website.