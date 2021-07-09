Phone scam in Ontario County has Sheriff issuing warning to residents

Scammers pretending to be law enforcement demanding up to $50,000

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A new phone scam in Ontario County has the Sheriff’s Office issuing a warning to residents.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson says residents are getting calls from scammers claiming to be law enforcement and demanding money. Henderson goes into greater detail.

“…(They say) you failed to appear for a grand jury summons and you are now being charged, have criminal charges. In order to have those charges withdrawn, you have to pay a fine,” he says.

Fines up to $50,000. Henderson says people become immediately scared and the callers, pushy. “There’s scam every day. What they’re doing is using fear and intimidation tactics,” he says.

And the target demographic? Henderson says it seems random. If these scammers call you he says, hang up…don’t engage with them. If they leave a voicemail, don’t call them back.

“We have that audio, we’re analyzing it now,” he says.

Henderson says if you have actual charges against you, expect an actual visit. “No law enforcement, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency will ever call demanding any kind of a payment.”

Henderson did add if you get one of these scam calls, please call 911 and report it.