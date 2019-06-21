Philadelphia police officers under investigation for racist social media posts

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WBRE/WYOU)

Seventy-two Philadelphia police officers are on administrative leave as the department investigates allegations of racist and insensitive Facebook posts.

The investigation initially flagged the posts of more than 300 officers.

Officials say the posts defy logic and impact the officer’s ability to do their jobs.

“They’re talking about black people as savages and animals,” Rev. Mark Tyler of the Bother Bethel AME Church said. “They’re talking about gay and lesbian people in this city. They’re talking about Muslims.”

“It makes me sick, to be honest with you,” Richard Ross, Philadelphia Police Commissioner said. “It really makes me sick because we are in a position to know better.”

The Fraternal Order of Police says it’s premature and irresponsible for the Commissioner to take action against the officers without a complete investigation.