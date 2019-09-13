Pharmacist: ‘It’s not too early to get your flu shot’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – You’re probably seeing a lot of reminders to get your flu shot. Pharmacists are saying it’s not too early. The CDC recommends everyone over six months old should get one.

Alexandra Savas is a pharmacist at Wegmans in Greece. She has been giving this year’s flu shot for three weeks now.

“The flu shot lasts the entire year so it will give you coverage all year long until next year’s flu shot becomes available so it is not too early to get the flu shot now,” said Savas.

There’s the standard flu shot, but there are also other options. The higher dose shot is for people over age 65. There’s also one for kids ages two to 17.

The flu mist is also an option for those who don’t like shots. However, there is a shortage of flu mist happening nationwide. Wegmans doesn’t have it available yet but expects to get it in eventually. If you can’t decide to get the shot or the mist, Savas said both are equally as effective.

“The CDC does not recommend one version of the flu shot against another really the most important thing is that you’re getting immunized yearly,” she said.

To those who say they don’t need a flu shot, Savas said, “No matter how much of a match it is, it will give your immune system more of a chance at fighting any version of the flu virus more successfully.”

Wegmans offers the flu shot anytime and you don’t need an appointment. Savas said they don’t expect any shortage of the standard flu shot this year.