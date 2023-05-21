Pickers and sorters describe what they do in their 14-hour days

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The pros have the job of hitting the balls, John Baron has the job of the picking them up.

Here at the 2023 PGA Championship driving range, Baron is Picker 1, though at times it might feel like Target 1.

“Thank God for the cage, it’s doing its job,” Baron said as he drove the picker over the range having already scooped up thousands this week.

Ball picker this week, the rest of the year, though, John works on the course the players are now enjoying or after certain shots perhaps cursing.

“The PGA is here … Oak Hill deserves it,” Baron said.

Picking up the balls is only half the job.

The other half is handled a room next to the driving range.

This is where we find Bentley Stover.

“I send the balls over to the washer and sorter,” Stover said. “There are 10 different golf balls that have to be sorted and given to the players to hit.”

Both jobs comes with fast-paced 14 hour days but the way Baron sees it the best thing he’s picked up is this role.

“It’s a great tournament, I’m happy to be here,” Baron said.