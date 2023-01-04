Cats tend to be most active at dusk and dawn, but sleep up to 16 hours a day. Kittens are known to sleep even longer.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet Pride of New York has finished a $1.2 million expansion of its no-kill cat shelter in Victor.

Pet Pride says the new facility will be able to shelter up to 80 cats and kittens at a time, doubling the capacity of the adoption center.

The shelter also got a new medical clinic for everything from routine care to spay and neuter surgeries.

“Pet Pride’s impact on the problems of cat overpopulation, homelessness, and suffering is going to increase exponentially,” said Board President and veterinarian Dr. Stu Gluckman. “By providing timely, on-site veterinary care, we’re speeding the process of getting our cats into their new, adoptive homes, thereby making space for new arrivals to our sanctuary.”

A ribbon cutting event for the new facility is planned for the spring. The Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center remains open to the public seven days a week.