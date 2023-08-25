BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Ever since the night her dog, Packer, required immediate care, Katie Nauerth has known the drive from her home in Greece to Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services, VSES, in Brighton.

Well, now she’s hearing that option for after-hours care won’t be available by year’s end.

“And it makes me concerned for our community, where are they gonna go? You know, how are the pets gonna get the care that they need,” Nauerth said.

Citing staffing issues, VSES, the area’s only emergency vet hospital, announced Thursday it will close on November 27 of this year.

Dr. Kirsten Mueller with Riverside Veterinary Hospital in Scottsville says there is talk in the vet community of trying to open up some kind of emergency hospital, but until then she is warning pet owners to be prepared.

“We’ve talked about extending hours or trying to cover for each other, but we are already extended,” Mueller said. “It’s been just kind of a domino effect since during COVID and now post-COVID and it’s just getting worse unfortunately. Luckily, a few urgent care hospitals have opened up, so they’ve helped out a little bit but with this local emergency hospital closing its definitely going to put a strain on the system.”

Pet owners like Nauerth can also try to take their pets to emergency hospitals in Buffalo, Syracuse and Cornell, which is a step many pet owners have taken since VSES cut its hours last year.

“Unfortunately, they’ve been pretty helpful taking some of our overflow and already a lot of our patients have been using those Buffalo resources, which has been amazing for us but even Cornell has been at capacity a lot of times when we’ve called for transfers and urgent care kind of clinic clients. So even they are strained as well,” Mueller said.

Mueller says this news provides a good reminder for pet owners to work on preventative care and not wait until a problem becomes an emergency.