Woman killed after car hits box truck at Rts. 390 and 104

GREECE, NY (WROC) - A woman has died after her car hit a disabled box truck on Route 390 near 104.

Crews were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. for the crash.

Troopers say the box truck had broken down on 390 South and the crew was working to put cones down when a vehicle driven by the victim rear-ended it.

Investigators say both men from the truck were outside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.

Troopers say the woman was only person inside her vehicle.

Lanes re-opened following the crash just after 5 p.m.