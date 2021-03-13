Permanent daylight saving time, what could it look like?

(WFXR) – Daylight saving time begins this weekend, but what if it became permanent?

U.S. senators have proposed a bill that would set our clocks forward this weekend and stay in daylight saving time permanently, which means no more changing of the clocks at all.

The practice, which gives an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day, was originally instituted in the U.S. in 1918 as a wartime measure to help conserve energy.

The actual savings have long been a topic of debate, and for parts of the country where the summer reaches brutally hot temperatures, the time shift isn’t always welcome.

The lower 48 in the United States is currently divided into 4 time zones.

To show the effects of daylight saving time, let’s take a western point that is still in the Eastern time zone – Cincinnati, Ohio. For an eastern point; Portland, Maine.

﻿ Current Sunrise/Sunset No “Fall Back” Sunrise/Sunset Portland, ME 7:11 a.m. / 4:07 p.m. 8:11 a.m. / 5:07 p.m. Cincinnati, OH 7:53 a.m. / 5:18 p.m. 8:52 a.m. / 6:18 p.m.

Here is what the winter solstice would look like with the current system of changing clocks on Dec 21, 2021 when the winter solstice has the shortest daylight of the year.

This year, Portland would have a sunrise at 7:11 a.m. and a sunset at 4:07 p.m. Cincinnati, on the western point of the time zone would have the sunrise at 7:53 a.m. and set at 5:18 p.m. Again these times are for on the winter solstice (Dec. 21).

The proposed congressional bill of permanent daylight saving time would essentially eliminate the “fall back” every November when clocks are set back an hour.

Without that November time change, the sunrise in Portland would happen at 8:11 a.m., and at 8:52 a.m. in Cincinnati.

Those sunrises would be quite late on the western portions of the time zone, but would see a trade-off for later sunsets.

What about looking at cities on a similar latitude as Roanoke but are still in the same time zone? For that, let’s take a look at Frankfort, KY for the western-most point and Chincoteague, VA for the eastern-most point – again, looking at the sunrise/sunset times for the shortest day of the year, Dec. 21.

﻿ Current Sunrise/Sunset No “Fall Back” Sunrise/Sunset Roanoke, VA 7:30 a.m. / 5:05 p.m. 8:30 a.m. / 6:05 p.m. Frankfort, KY 7:52 a.m. / 5:22 p.m. 8:52 a.m. / 6:22 p.m. Chincoteague, VA 7:13 a.m. / 4:45 p.m. 8:13 a.m. / 5:45 p.m.

On Dec. 21, the sunrise in Frankfort would be 7:52 a.m.; however, if we eliminate falling back and remain on daylight saving time, the sunrise would almost be at 9 a.m. Chincoteague isn’t quite as bad. If we would remain on daylight saving time, on Dec. 21, sunrise would be at 8:13 a.m.

It’s worth noting that the summer solstice, or the longest day of the year, would be unaffected because it is already in the middle of daylight saving time. The further away you go from the equator the bigger the swing in daylight between summer and winter.

Opponents to the bill argue that it would be tough on children heading to school. Meanwhile advocates for the bill claim the move will result in less car crashes and lower energy usage.