Perinton home declared unlivable after fire

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Multiple fire departments were called to a garage fire on Saturday in Perinton on Farmview Lane at around 3 a.m.

When deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found the attached garage to be fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies said all three adult occupants of the home evacuated when they smelled smoke coming from the garage. The fire spread into the home but was quickly extinguished by fire crews from Fairport, Penfield, and East Rochester Fire Departments.

According to deputies, none of the occupants sustained any injuries and they will be temporarily staying with family due to the home being uninhabitable.

The Monroe County Fire Bureau is still investigating what caused the fire.