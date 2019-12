PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman from Perinton was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning after hitting a power line pole in Perinton on Whitney Road West in between Baird Road and Francis Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the driver, 74, was heading eastbound when she struck the pole on the westbound side of the road.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

The westbound land of Whitney Road West is closed at Baird Road.

The eastbound lane is open.