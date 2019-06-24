Perinton apartment fire

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – There was a fire Monday at the Knollwood Apartments in Perinton, a building home to five residents.

One resident arrived home to see his apartment aflame at around nine Monday morning.

With efforts by the Bushnell Basin Fire Department, the Egypt Fire Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was resolved.

The residents of the affected apartment will be assisted in their hunt for living accommodations. It is yet to be determined whether the three remaining apartments are safe for the other residents to stay.

No injuries were sustained in the fire.