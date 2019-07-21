People of all ages cool off at Ontario Beach Family Day

The City of Rochester and Monroe County sponsored Family Day at Ontario beach on Saturday. There were activities including a car show hosted by the Rochester Corvette Club, bounce houses, and live music.

Beating the heat was many people’s priority, but some were embracing it.

“I’m not afraid of the heat, I like the heat more than the cold. My number one statement is, I haven’t scraped my windshield once today,” said Jimmy C.

Families enjoyed the different activities going on in the park.

“I love that there’s always something happening here. My sons love cars my daughter loves music, it was a perfect day to come,” said John Scruton.

Some hit the sand right away, but even more popular than laying out was being in the water. Even those who normally find the water too cold found themselves needing some relief after laying out in that sun for too long. They just needed to cool off.

“My friends are in from out of town so it was nice to come out here with them. It was super hot this morning so it was nice to jump in the water,” said Greg Sheppard.

For some, staying cool was simple.

“Just trying to stay in the water as much as possible, stay hydrated,” said James Corcoran.