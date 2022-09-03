ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Saturday’s sunny skies and warmer temperatures drove a lot of people towards popular waterfront spots of Lake Ontario, as families enjoyed one last weekend of summer break.

Whether it was families or college students, many were taking advantage of the ideal weather. Ontario Beach Park saw a lot of foot traffic, as boats came in and out of the Genesee River where it meets Lake Ontario.

Many parents treated their kids at the Port of Rochester to touring a replica of the Nao Trinidad ship — one last chance for summer fun on the water before school starts.

“Very important because we’re trying to cram everything into this weekend before he goes back to school,” Elizabeth Papp-Stinson said with her grandson outside the ship. “So, we’ve had a busy weekend.”

“Seeing the ship and everything that’s on it like back in the old days what happened on the ship,” Ryan Stinson added.

Out by the beach, the Redcross Family drove more than three hours to experience Lake Ontario on Labor Day weekend — seeing Rochester for the first time in decades.

“We drove from Watervliet, and we plan on staying at the beach for a couple days,” Nevaehlee Redcross said. “We don’t know all yet; we’re playing it by year because I’m here for my drum chord thing and it’s my first time here playing since 1975.”

After moving onto campus, members of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity of RIT brought new members to the beach and enjoyed socializing at the start of the school year for the first time due to covid.

“It’s been very different this year compared to the last,” Matthew Faulkner, a Junior at RIT, said. “Me and Nate came to college during the start of Covid, so it was total lockdown. But you can see there’s a lot of people outside and masks aren’t a big deal. Everyone is enjoying the nice weather.”

“I mostly came to get a tan, but we got Spike Ball, we were throwing baseballs around earlier,” Nate Hall added. “Some people built a sandcastle. We’re all just hanging out.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard kept their presence known around the Parking Lot and offshore for Public Safety concerns. If you plan to go swimming in the lake this weekend, you’re urged to only swim where there are lifeguards present.