READE TOWNSHIP, P.A. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter has been charged with stealing equipment from his department.

According to police, Frederick McClellan allegedly made off with turnout gear and a pager that belonged to the Reade Township Fire Department.

The items have a value of $2,700.

According to the complaint, McClellan said he returned the gear in 2018 and that he was never issued a pager.

McClellan is currently charged with two felonies related to the incident.