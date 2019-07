CENTRE COUNTY, P.A. (WTAJ) — The Centre County coroner has confirmed that the teen killed in a horseback riding incident on Thursday died of a skull fracture.

The autopsy was completed on Friday and the death has been ruled accidental.

Deputies said the victim, Ashley Stout, was an 8th grader at Park Forest Middle School.

The school had counselors available Friday for any student needing support.

The investigation remains ongoing.