Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pennsylvania teen grows business with goat farm

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — Alivia Snyder, 13, fell in love with farm-life when she was given her first goat at nine years old. Now she has 15 and is using them to grow her own business.

Alivia says “they are very much like my friends. They all like to play and follow after you and chase you.” And her mom Lori Snyder says “it really bought her out of her shell because she had a hard time finding what she was really enjoying. She was really backward and it really boosted her confidence.”

Alivia’s business is called Cuddleback Farm. It’s a goat soap company that sells lotions, soap bars and lip balm. The name came from her mother’s old donkey farm. Her mother Lori says “before I had kids I had miniature donkeys and since we were kind of cuddled back around the turn here and into the woods we named it Cuddleback farms.”

The process starts with milking the goats, filtering the milk in a jar and putting it in the fridge or freezer for at least a day. Alivia then molds the liquids and mixes it with other natural ingredients to turn it into products Alivia’s soap items have been sold to businesses and markets, gaining the attention of online companies in different states.

When she’s not making products, her goats are being shown off in local contests. She says it can be hard but she enjoys it and brings home many awards. Alivia says she’s developed a passion for learning to farm and has also learned more about herself. As for the future, she’s already planning to work with animals. But for now, Alivia’s just happy doing what she loves and sharing the spotlight with her goats.

