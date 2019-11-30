Pennsylvania passes ‘Purple Paint’ law to warn trespassers

HARRISBURG, P.A. (AP) — Pennsylvania will allow landowners to legally notify hunters and others that they’re trespassing by painting purple stripes on trees or posts.

The bill signed Wednesday by Governor Tom Wolf is designed to ease a landowners’ task of posting “no trespassing” signs that deteriorate over time. The law takes effect in 60 days.

The purple stripes must be vertical lines at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. They must be 3 to 5 feet off the ground, readily visible to a person approaching the property and no more than 100 feet apart.

The law applies everywhere, except in Philadelphia and Allegheny County.

Numerous other states have adopted a purple-paint law, and paint manufacturers have formulated cans of spray paint and brush paint specifically marketed as “no hunting” paint.