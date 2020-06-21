1  of  74
Pennsylvania man runs 220 miles to see grandmother sick with COVID-19

SCRANTON, P.A. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Scranton native finished a seven-day, 220-mile run on Friday, to bring hope to his grandmother.

Corey Cappelloni began the run on June 12 at his home in Washington D.C.

The run helped raise funds for Allied Services Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center in Scranton, where his 98-year-old grandmother, Ruth, is a resident.

He exceeded his goal of $22,000.

Cappelloni says he was struggling with a portion of his run near Bloomsburg and was just walking when news of his grandmother’s improved health reached him.

“I got a text saying that my grandmother fully recovered from the coronavirus, and then Susan said I just ran into a zone and took off and I had like my fastest seven miles of the whole day. I just had so much energy from the news,” Cappelloni said.

Cappelloni met with the Allied nurses that take care of his grandmother at the Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center at Allied in Scranton.

