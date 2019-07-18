Pennsylvania man charged after photographing himself with cats on his genitals

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man mistreated his pet cats by photographing himself “placing them inside his unbuckled pants or on top of his genitals while having his pants removed or pulled down,” according to a criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryn Kaelin, of Northern Cambria, also downloaded, viewed, and saved “illegal images and videos of children under the age of 18 engaging in sexual acts or simulation of sexual acts.”

Kaelin was on probation when a search of his cellphone by probation officers led to the finding of images of child pornography, along with search history containing the keywords “pre-teen” and “pornhub,” according to the affidavit.

After investigation of the images, it was determined that some of the subjects in the images were 10 years old or younger.

Kaelin has been charged with animal cruelty and child pornography.