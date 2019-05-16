Pennsylvania man accused of arson to a vehicle

A Somerset County man is being accused of arson to a vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police responded to a vehicle fire in Shade Township on Dark Shade Drive, back on May 1.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that a 2003 Kia Rio was set on fire by Justin Hartman, 33, of Central City, Pennsylvania.

Charges include arson, operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate, and criminal mischief.

There was one victim inside the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Somerset.