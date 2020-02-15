Pennsylvania dad charged with homicide after child dies

WILKES-BARRE, P.A. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A father from Wilkes-Barre who admitted to violently shaking his baby is now charged with criminal homicide.

Kashawn Butler, 26, is facing the new charge after his son, Sincere Butler died.

According to court papers, the child died from pneumonia and seizure disorder due to complications of a traumatic brain injury. His manner of death was ruled homicide.

Investigators said the 3-month-old was aggressively shaken in December of 2011.

Butler previously pleaded no contest to aggravated assault charges. He was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in state prison in October 2012.

The new charge was filed Friday. Sincere Butler died at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in June of 2019.