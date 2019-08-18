Penn Yan man killed in rollover accident in Yates County

POTTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Penn Yan was killed when his truck rolled over on Saturday in the town of Potter on Italy Valley Road.

Yates County Sheriff’s deputies identified the driver as 37-year-old James D. Bush.

Deputies said Bush was trapped inside his truck which had ran off the road when it turned over.

According to deputies, there was a hazmat concern due to fuel leaking from the truck. Deputies requested a DEC Spill Response to the scene.

A crew from the Dresden Fire Department responded with their hazmat equipment to assist in containing the fuel.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene, as well.

The investigation remains ongoing.