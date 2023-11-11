GORHAM, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies in Ontario County say man from Penn Yan has died early Friday evening after a motor vehicle crash in Gorham on County Road 18 near the County Road 17 intersection in Gorham.

Deputies say Stephen M. Erb, 24, was heading south on County Road 18 when he exited the roadway and struck an embankment and overturned. Erb was ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. Stanley Ambulance took Erb to FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua where he later died.

Erb’s passenger, Justine Maddox, 23 also from Penn Yan, was taken to FF Thompson for minor injuries.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The roadway was shut down for several hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Red’s Auto towed the vehicle to the Ontario County Sheriff’s impound.

Gorham Fire, Stanley Fire and Stanley Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.