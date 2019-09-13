Penn Yan couple’s Valentine’s Day gift sparks weight loss journey

PENN YAN, NY – (WROC) – A Penn Yan couple who went through bariatric surgery to lose weight say they are now living healthier lives.

Almost two years ago Bob Naprava and his wife Susan decided to have gastric sleeve surgery. It was their Valentine’s Day gift to each other.

Before the surgery Bob and Susan’s combined weight was 600 pounds. The Napravas knew they had to improve their health.

“We have a six-year-old grandson,” said Bob. I decided I wanted to live a long enough life to see him get married.” With that goal in mind the couple underwent the surgery removing most of their stomachs.

“We thought it would be horrible when we first started,” said Susan. “We were like oh God what are we going to do.”

It wasn’t easy. They had to get use to protein shakes, healthier meals, and smaller portions.

“I use to enjoy Burger King,” said Bob. “I haven’t been to Burger King for over a year and a half.”

“I used to love ice cream,” said Susan. I can’t eat it anymore.”

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery says this surgery can be life changing for certain people, but it’s a drastic measure that might not be right for everyone.

“Gastric sleeve surgery is best for people who are 100 pounds or more over their ideal weight,” said the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

But for Bob and Susan doctors say it was just what they needed. The couple has lost more than 200 pounds.

“I am no longer insulin dependent diabetic and I am down to 5 meds compared to 13,” said Bob.

“I am a lot more active and I can do a lot more things,” said Susan.

The Naprava’s say they are still looking to lose more weight. To keep each other on track they have weekly competitions.