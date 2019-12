One Rochester lab is trying to create energy through nuclear fusion using lasers. The University of Rochester's Laser Laboratory of energetics is now one step closer to harnessing the fusion reaction; what many say will power the future.

"We are able to transfer laser energy in a plasma," said Dustin Froula, experimental plasma group leader for the University of Rochester’s Laboratory of Laser Energetics. Froula explains how a newer laser can interact with other lasers within a plasma to combine hydrogen cells. "They transfer energy between one beam and the other and understanding that transfer of energy is really critical to being able to precisely implode the capsules,” said Froula.