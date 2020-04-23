1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Penn State forced to make employee paycuts

News

by: Devin Jackson and Evan Hinkley

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced Thursday that employees in the office of Physical Plant and Auxiliary Services, which includes employees that work at University hotels, conference centers, and events at the Bryce Jordan Center — will be receiving a 50 percent pay cut in their salary.

This change will be effective starting May 4th through the end of June.

We’re told this impacts teamsters local union employees. The university says they’ve reached a tentative agreement with union reps, which will be finalized in the near future. The University adds they are planning to direct federal stimulus funds received by the University intended for institutional support, separate from student support, to help make this possible.

Despite the cutback in salary, these employees will continue to receive benefits, and most of these employees should be eligible for unemployment and stimulus support. Benefits will be based on their adjusted salary. 

There is currently no word on what will happen to employees down the road, nor is their a number listed as to how many employees will be affected by these changes.

Penn State projects about $260 million in losses so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the pay cuts, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss