Penfield varsity basketball team in quarantine after member tests positive for COVID-19

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – A member of the Penfield boys’ varsity basketball team has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Monroe County Department of Public Health said the student attended school on September 18.

According to MCDPH, the student was not infectious while at the school and there was no risk of exposure in the building.

The MCDPH has decided to quarantine the basketball team.

“While I understand that this quarantine raises concerns, it demonstrates that the contact tracing process is working,” Superintendent Thomas Putnam said. “We appreciate the guidance and support of the Monroe County Department of Public Health in these matters and understand their cautious approach in ensuring the health and safety of our students.”